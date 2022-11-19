Akrobeto, one of Ghana's famous Kumawood actors turned 60 and was surprised by his children on UTV

The 60-year-old who still looks 45, was running his show as usual when his family showed up with a cake

The family displayed hilarious dance moves after cutting the cake in a video that has since gone viral

Akwasi Boadi, the famous Kumawood actor popularly known as Akrobeto, is cracking ribs again after a video of his most recent show surfaced online.

Akrobeto, born on November 18, 1962 was marking his 60th birthday on November 18, 2022, when his children showed up in the studios of UTV during his show to surprise him.

After cutting a cake they had brought for their father, the family decided to dance in celebration of the moment in a video that has been heaping massive reactions.

Akrobeto & children dancing on UTV Photo credit: utvghana

How Ghanaians celebrated Akrobeto on his 60th birthday

While many laughed their hearts out after watching the hilarious dance moves, others were impressed by Akrobeto's young looks while some others simply celebrated him for his hard work over the years.

Below were some of their comments:

qwecyfab said:

If.there’s one thing I’ve learnt from this man ,it’s to be happy regardless

geea1foods mentioned:

Aaww Happy birthday. 60 looks good on u. God bless you

best_hair_gh indicated:

He’s soo handsome at he’s age May God grant him long life and strength

sabrinaasally added:

it’s his son for meeiii if you can’t dance stand there quietly

Akrobeto Flaunts New Car In Video,

Ahead of his 60th birthday, the Ghanaian actor, comedian and media personality Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, got many showering him with praises after a video of him flaunting his new car surfaced online.

In the video, Akrobeto was walking out of a supermarket when the cameras spotted him walking towards his car which was parked in front of the supermarket. The supermarket was similar to those mini supermarkets, which are often located inside filling stations.

