Shatta Wale, in a radio interview, addressed some comments made on United Showbiz by Ola Michael and subtly jabbed rapper Sarkodie

Shatta was not happy with Ola Michael, claiming that he did not deserve a diplomatic passport because of his behaviour

While making his point he expressed displeasure at people comparing him to Sarkodie and said the rapper could never be bigger than him in his lifetime

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale In a radio interview, addressed certain remarks made about him on the United Showbiz program by Ola Michael, while also delivering a subtle jab at rapper Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie Photo Source: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale expressed his dissatisfaction with Ola Michael's comments, particularly his stance on Shatta Wale's eligibility for a diplomatic passport. Shatta Wale firmly disagreed with Ola Michael's assertion, defending his behaviour and emphasizing his contributions to the music industry.

During the interview, Shatta Wale took the opportunity to address comparisons between himself and Sarkodie, making it clear that he finds such comparisons unwarranted and even suggested that they boost Sarkodie's ego. He strongly stated:

The moment you compare me to Sarkodie then you make him feel big. When I talk to him, he wants to rub shoulders with me. Where I have been, Sarkodie has never been there before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Shatta Wale went on to emphasise that there is a misconception among people that Sarkodie holds a higher status in the industry. He asserted,

You people make it seem like Sarkodie is bigger than me. He can never be bigger than me in his life.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has openly expressed his thoughts about Sarkodie's stature in the music industry the pair have had a strained relationship for some years now.

Shatta Wale complains about Ghanaian showbiz programs

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a tweet, criticised Ghanaian entertainment shows, calling them a joke with no educational value.

The musician argued that most of the shows only know how to criticise people but never learn or grow.

In his long rant, he added that it was the reason why most entertainment players do not have money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh