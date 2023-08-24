Shatta Wale has claimed that Sarkodie 'betrayed' him in 2018 when they were negotiating a concert deal with Glo

According to Shatta, Sarkodie went behind him to take GH¢120,000 when they had agreed to charge $150,000 or boycott the show

Shatta Wale disclosed in a conversation on X Space that it was this behaviour of Sarkodie that made him attack the rapper

Music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has opened up on his fallout with rapper |Sarkodie.

In an X Space session with Serwaa Amihere, Shatta revealed that Sarkodie betrayed him on a deal for a Glo concert slated for October 2018.

According to him, went behind to sign the deal and perform at the Glo concert after they had both agreed to boycott it.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie were like brothers

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie were like brothers

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale and Sarkodie were very good friends in the past and often featured on each other's songs.

Their collaborations like Dancehall Commando and Megye Wo Girl were big hits and their performances were telepathic.

But their relationship turned sour sometime in 2018 with Shatta Wale calling out Sarkodie in radio interviews and describing him as poor.

Sarkodie drops diss track Advice for Shatta Wale

After constant bashing from Shatta Wale, Sarkodie got fed up. He hit back with a diss song titled Advice.

In the song, released a few days before Shatta Wale's Reign album launch, Sarkodie did not mince words as he sought to put his old friend in his place.

Why Shatta Wale fell out with Sarkodie

Not many people understood the fallout but it seems it had to do with money and betrayal as Shatta Wale saw it.

“They paid him like GHC 120,000 but we had agreed on $150,000 and this matter is from 4-5 years ago so when I heard it, I was like I spoke to this person a few days ago so I called him and I asked him and he said, Yes, they’ve paid us good money but I told you they can pay more even in dollars,” he told Serwaa.

Listen to Shatta Wale below:

Shatta Wale says Asake is bigger than every artiste in Ghana

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale also argued in the interview with Serwaa that Nigerian musician Asake is bigger than every Ghanaian act.

The dancehall musician did not exclude himself in the comparison, stating that Nigerians are now far ahead of Ghanaians in the music space.

Asake recently filled the O2 Arena in the UK, and it has generated significant commentary in Ghana, as many people question why Ghanaians are unable to attain such height.

