Movement Showbiz hitmaker Michy was taken aback when she met a lady with heavy curves at the Ridge Condos Exclusive All-Black Party in Kumasi

She was stunned by how the lady's backside moves such that she told spectators who recorded them to pay attention to the lady

The video got many people laughing hard as they reacted to Michy's actions in the video, while others questioned whether the lady's curves were natural

Movement Showbiz host Michy was awestruck when she met a heavily endowed plus-size lady at a party.

Michy and a plus-size lady dance

Musician and presenter Michy was spotted on Day 1 of the Ridge Condos Exclusive All-Black Party in Kumasi on August 25, 2023.

In a video that surfaced online, Michy and the lady danced with so much energy, however, one thing that caught her attention was the lady's backside.

The Hustle hitmaker was awestruck such that she told spectators who took out their phones to record them to pay attention to how the lady's backside jiggled.

She even laid her head on her backside as it jiggled seriously, which got many laughing hard.

Below is a video of Michy and the plus-size lady dancing at the event.

Below is another video of Michy and the heavily endowed lady dancing.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

People in the comment section talked about how Michy had a lot of fun at the event.

Others also asked whether the lady's backside was natural. Others also wondered why Michy could not shake hers that way since she sold body enhancement products.

itz_los_nana_abena asked:

I thought Michy was Selling Bottos Medicine… y is hers not like this

orlandoniiokaiquaye stated:

It is only in Africa dat u see women think big booty is an achievement.

massage_hub_gh commented:

E b like say na Michy enjoy pass for there yesterday

akosuah_fosuaah stated:

This one na natural

fhirdaus_bin_saud stated:

30 years later it go turn waist pains which can’t be cured

qwekuhumblechoices commented:

Asafo ewuradze Yesu kristo

the._female said:

Look at the way hyper is happy as he see nyash

