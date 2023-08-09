Movement Showbiz host Michy danced with Pilato, Ras Nene and the rest of his team in a hilarious video

She taught them the dance challenge to her newly released song Hustle which they learnt quickly

Many people admired how Michy was promoting her new song, while others could not stop laughing at their dance moves

Media presenter and musician Michy was spotted dancing with famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and his casting team on a street in Accra.

Michy was spotted with Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and Pilato. Image credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy dances with Ras Nene and his team

As part of activities to promote her newly released song Hustle, Michy was spotted with Ras Nene, Pilato and other members of his casting team.

They performed the dance challenge for Hustle, which Michy taught them.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the mother of one said that she had a lot of fun with Ras Nene, Pilato and Kyekyeku.

Had mad fun with @official_ras_nene @officialkyekyeku @pilato_gh_ thank you guys✊ still on the #hustle

Below is a video of Michy dancing with Ras Nene and his casting team.

Pilato and Michy shake their bum in video

In another video Michy posted on her Instagram page, she was seen shaking her backside seriously in a video.

She was joined by diminutive Kumawood actor Pilato, who made funny facial expressions.

Pilato wore a pair of baggy brown trousers and a brown suit. He styled his look with dark sunglasses.

Below is a video of Michy and Pilato shaking their bum seriously.

Fans react to the dance moves in both videos

Many people admired how Michy was promoting her recently released song Hustle.

They also could not hold back their laughter after watching Michy try to compete with Pilato in a bum-shaking contest.

pilato_gh_ said:

Bless up Michy gh u are so humble ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

juliusessiennsiah stated:

They way u aa promoting ur song is something else I think the rest should learn from u

ahwedie_ahbna commented:

@michygh your dance moves improve paa ooo...I have to come for lessons

petertims1 stated:

You get problem with your waist

Michy reacts as Shatta Wale supports her newly released music

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Michy reacted to a post by her baby daddy Shatta Wale after she dropped a new song, Hustle.

In the post, she called Shatta Wale Mantsɛ, meaning King in Ga, and noted that he has spoken and that Ghanaians should listen to his words and stream her song.

