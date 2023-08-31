Talented Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene got many people admiring his fashion sense when he slayed in suits and kaftans to host a new show produced by Delay

The show, titled Kasa No Ye More, is cohosted by Akosua Ago Aboagye and is set to premiere on September 4, 2023

Many people gushed over how dapper he looked in all the outfits he wore to host the show

YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye have turned heads online with their exquisite style as they host Kasa No Ye More.

Ras Nene and Akosua Ago Aboagye look elegant in photos. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene @agoaboagye

Ras Nene looks dapper in suits and kaftans to host new show

Kasa No Ye More is a TV show produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, which will be premiered on September 4, 2023, at 4pm on Akwaaba Magic on DStv Channel 150 and GOtv Channel 102.

Ras Nene slays in green kaftan

In one of the episodes, Ras Nene looked classy in a green kaftan designed with a green African print fabric. He topped his looks with a kufi hat.

Ras Nene looks exquisite in a suit

The talented comedian got many admiring his official look as he rocked a purple suit, vest and trousers. He rocked a white long-sleeves shirt that brightened up the colour pattern on his outfit.

Ras Nene slays in a coloured suit and trousers

The talented host of Kasa No Ye More slayed in a turquoise suit and trousers, in one of the episodes. He wore a long-sleeved teal shirt.

He topped his look with a pair of black shoes, making him look classy.

Ghanaians share their views on Ras Nene's looks

Many people talked about how Ras Nene looked like a gentleman in the photos. They gushed over him and complimented his looks.

elormdice said:

Look at how you look good…

ghos_trhider remarked:

Man of the moment

hu_dat.mf stated:

gentile man ‍♂️

maameesiotwin said:

Ooh yeah, Look sharp and great ❤️❤️❤️

_thegiftedbarber_ commented:

Gentleman ❤️

leoinusah said:

Just feel proud seeing Likee's post. How fast things have changed within his appearance❤️

obisko_the_fashionista stated:

you are all looking stylish❤️

