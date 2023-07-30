Wode Maya, a well-known Ghanaian YouTuber, has advised young men to pursue money for a better life rather than women

The content creator, who has over 1.39 million YouTube subscribers, made the remarks while dining on the beach with friends

Fans who saw a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle in a Facebook video gushed over him, with some leaving encouraging comments

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya advised young men to chase money for a better life instead of women while dining on the beach with friends.

The trailblazer was filmed spending time with Ghanaian fitness coach The Celebrity Trainer, also called Mr Yamoah. The two, spotted in past videos displaying their exercise routines, were with a beautiful lady.

Wode Maya advises young men to chase money instead of women. Photo credit: Wode Maya.

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya's advice to young men

Posting a video from the beach on his Facebook account on Saturday, July 29, the award-winning content creator said:

"This is what we call dinner on the beach ... They say life is good, but life is only good when you have money. I'm so sorry; I still chasing money. Chase money over women, you these young guys, when I talk to you, you don't listen.''

The footage in which the acclaimed YouTuber gives fans a glimpse of his opulent lifestyle garnered reactions.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of Wode Maya

Some netizens wished the award-winning YouTuber well in the comment section.

Leekeny Afrika posted:

Accept it or leave it; this 2023 is bringing you double blessings in your endeavours. Amen, it if u believe.

Maame AB observed:

I'm surprised the woman didn't come with a funny clap-back. Lol.

Mirabel Humble Enam commented:

The way you laughed got me laughing.

Chizoba Rose Emefo-o posted:

This is so beautiful, hearing the sea chant vigorously. There's nothing more relaxing than this.

Nana Kwame TK commented:

The laughter alone got me laughing too.

Kwabena Frimpong Manso said:

Enjoy life.

John Hurd posted:

Hero, this is the best place, as far as location and privacy, for any vid you ever share with us. So happy for you, young man. You know you are in paradise.

Tony Okoli posted:

Wode Maya, you're just enjoying yourself.

Lefternant Sarfo Kantanka said:

You sip when you cheer, don't drop your glass next time, please.

Eddie Bhebhe posted:

Nice place, Maya; where is this place? I like that view; I will need to take my family.

Oheneba Michael commented:

That fitness coach woman is enjoying Ghana more than the locals ohhh hurhhh.

Yaa Lovely asked:

Where is your wife, eei men.

B Bala Jnr said:

You brought back some good old memories of my time in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Our house was close to the beach, and I enjoyed my time there.

Wode Maya reveals his YouTube earnings

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Star Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, disclosed that he rakes up between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his vibrant channel.

The celebrated content creator, who made history as Ghana's first YouTuber to attain one million subscribers on the video hosting platform, claimed he earns the amount on only views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh