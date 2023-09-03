Celebrity stylist Osebo the Zaraman has endorsed KiDi's viral skirt-like shorts and jacket

The Ghanaian singer posted a video on his Instagram decked in an unusual outfit, which caught some attention

Contrary to what many felt about the outfit, Osebo told YEN.com.gh that it was the perfect outfit

Ghanaian stylist Osebo has approved Afrobeat star KiDi's trending flared shorts in a power-blue shade.

KiDi paired his outfit with ankle-high white socks and black and white Jordans. The singer finished his look with oversized dark sunglasses and a string of rounded beads around his neck.

According to Osebo, the outfit combinations were excellent!

A photo coallge of Osebo and KiDi Image credit: @kidimusic @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

Celebrity stylist Osebo had a conversation with YEN.com.gh concerning KiDi's funny-looking shorts. From afar, one might think that it is a skirt. But on closer inspection, it is a well-tailored shorts designed to look billowy.

When asked to give his thoughts on the outfit, Osebo said, "This is hot, and only people with a high fashion sense will understand him. To me, it is fire."

Osebo lists three things men should consider when dressing up

According to Osebo, every man should pay attention to these shoes when dressing up.

He added that a good belt is the second thing a man should invest in for his looks, followed by a classic watch that speaks to his brand.

He said, "What everyone notices about a man is his shoes, belt and watch. As for the perfume, unless someone gets closer."

Osebo said that it is essential for celebrities to invest in professional stylists to help them make the right choice.

Most celebrities need a stylist to advise them on the best fit for any occasion.

Osebo reveals the reason he wears skirts and weird outfits for his social media optics

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported why Osebo the Zaraman wears skirts and unconventional outfits.

According to the fashionista, promoting his designer boutique is a business strategy.

Osebo added that people think he's not fashionable because he wears skirts. He said and said that was far from the case because trends in the past few years have evolved.

Source: YEN.com.gh