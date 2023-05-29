Hip-hop star Black Sherif said he felt like he was in a video game during an interview in Miami

Blacko added that he only saw tall buildings in video games so he was overwhelmed by the sight of the buildings in Miami

He explained the meaning of his name after his performance at the AfroNation Concert with Burna Boy

Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif said he felt like he was in a video game during his interview in Miami, US, because of the tall buildings he saw.

He explained the meaning of his stage name to his interviewer and talked about his pride in seeing a large crowd overseas sing his song word for word.

Black Sherif gave an electrifying performance to an audience with Grammy award-winning artiste Burna Boy at the just-ended AfroNation. He said he could not believe his eyes when he saw the crowd singing his song with him.

When his interviewer asked him about how he felt in Miami, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award's Artiste of The Year said that he only had seen the beautiful buildings in Miami in movies and video games.

Black Sherif shares his Miami experience

"This is my first time, I am happy to be here. Even the city feels like a video game. It is only in video games that I see taller buildings like this. The people over here and the energy over here is awesome. It's so unreal, and I love it. I appreciate it every hour," he said.

Black Sherif explains the meaning of his name

"I am Mohammed Ismail Sherif. The Black means African, and the Sherif means high-born, it talks about a noble personality. So the Black Sherif means a high-born African," Blacko added.

Watch the video of Black Sherif talking about his Miami experience and explaining his name below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's Miami interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Black Sherif's interview and applauded his honesty, while others appreciated the interviewer for asking relevant questions.

michaelnuwor commented:

Sensible questions. Ghanaian interviewer will 1st ask, are you a devil worshipper

ayinwaa said:

He is being Honest. When I first came to the US, I told my husband I felt like am in a Hollywood movie. Because it was only in movies that I had seen that kind of buildings and lights…

nana_ama_tiwaah stated:

He spoke well. Just the right words. No beating about the bush

