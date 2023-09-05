Socialiste and singer Hajia4Reall has dropped a new set of photos from her base in the United States

In her caption, Hajia4Reall maintained that she is innocent in the fraud case she is facing in the US

The Fine Girl singer is facing six charges for allegedly defrauding people of $2m in a romance scam

Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer Hajia4Reall, born Mona Montrage Faiz, has made a rare appearance on social media.

In what is her second post in over two months, Hajia4Reall shared new photos on her Instagram page.

The photos show the mother of one looking gorgeous as she flaunted her beauty and high fashion sense.

Hajia4Reall has dropped new photos online Photo source: @hajia4reall

Hajia4Reall also used the post to touch on her 'fraud' case in the United States (US), suggesting that she is innocent.

Hajia4Reall accused of scamming $2m in romance fraud

Hajia4Reall is alleged to have taken part in a romance scam involving about two million dollars, which translates to GH₵20 million.

She was arrested in the United Kingdom in November 2022 after she had performed at the Ghana Music Awards-UK. She was extradited to the US six months later and was slapped with six charges.

Hajia4Reall is expected to make her next appearance in court on September 23, 2023.

Hajia4Reall believes she will be vindicated

Ahead of her date in court, is optimistic that she will be vindicated and set free. Captioning her latest photos, the pretty singer said:

"Not every bullet wound is from the battle field, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story…I will be vindicated when all is said and done. It’s only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness."

Hajia4Reall denied bail by US court

Earlier, Hajia4Reall was reportedly denied bail after petitioning to have some freedom amid house arrest.

The songstress also suffered six charges, with the US court stating that she did not meet the requirements for her bail requests.

According to the US Department of Justice, Hajia4Reall must have a job and valid documents linking her to the US to be given bail.

