Afrobeat star KiDi's hit song entertained concertgoers at Davido's Timeless Tour in Dubai

In between performances, the DJ blared Touch It through the speakers in the auditorium of the Coca-Cola Arena

Everyone in the hall erupted into the lyrics of the song while doing the famous Touch It dance movements

Ghanaian singer KiDi's song gingered up a moppy crowd at Davido's Timeless Tour in Dubai during one of the periods in between performance sets.

Touch It seemed to have been the right song to hit the crowd as they recited famous lines while moving to the beat.

The crowd's reaction to the song amazed people online since the song was also a year old.

Many songs do not enjoy the longevity of KiDi's music as its popularity still reigns.

Davido went on his first tour since the tragedy of losing his song. The Timeless Tour comes off his fourth studio album, released in March of earlier this year. The Nigerian Afrobeat singer stormed UAE, filling the colossal Coca-Cola Arena of about 17,000 capacity.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to how patrons responded to KiDi's song at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

The comment section was full of praise for KiDi for giving the world such a great tune.

bonjonigga commented:

KiDi is famous in these parts bruh.

kecheglobal commented:

Big song.

msnkq_ commented:

All this people will come for his concert if he does proper planning. Our artistes are always going for the bare minimum

kweku_fokuo__sakyi_mills_ commented:

See proper sold-out show. If we talk p3, their fan base will be giving us excuses ..ah well let me pass.

g.o.o.d.g.i.r.l23 commented:

We had mad fun ❤️❤️

KiDi opens up about spiritual attacks in the industry, advises colleagues not to feed into them.

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported KiDi's views about the rampant spiritual attacks in the entertainment industry.

According to the Afrobeat star, he has some encounters that he believes weren't coincidental. He said that although spiritual attacks are real, he does not give energy to them.

