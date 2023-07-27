Ghanaian musician KiDi has spoken after news of him allegedly battling a stroke went viral on social media

In an interview, he shared how he found out about the news, how his manager and mother took it and how it affected him

KiDi also stated that he wanted to sue the blogger for it to serve as a deterrent to others who try to spread fake news

Ghanaian singer KiDi has broken his silence weeks after news of him battling a stroke took over the internet.

According to him, the news was broken by a blogger barely two or three weeks after cancelling his North American tour due to health issues.

KiDi speaks on viral news of him allegedly battling a stroke

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, KiDi stated that he had to turn off his phone when the news broke because people were calling him incessantly.

"It is a part of my life that I'm trying to move away from because it was a very uncomfortable time for me, my family and everybody involved," he said.

He stated that he first heard the news from his road manager, Kobby, who sent him a link and asked whether he had heard the news, adding that he was at home at the time.

The Touch It hitmaker stated that his mother was one of the many persons who were concerned about the news.

KiDi said his mother called to verify whether he was doing okay because she had spoken to him that morning.

"I was worried for the brand I work with, my family, friends from school. It is a part of my life I'm trying to leave," he said.

KiDi reveals he wanted to sue the said blogger

The Cinderella hitmaker wanted legal action against the blogger who broke the news.

However, Richie advised him to ignore it despite such similar incidents happening severally in the past.

"I wanted to sue," KiDi said.

KiDi's manager Richie debunks stroke rumours

YEN.com.gh previously reported that KiDi's manager, Richie, debunked the rumours that the musician had had a stroke.

Richie urged KiDi's fans to ignore the fake news and that the singer was not suffering from a stroke.

Source: YEN.com.gh