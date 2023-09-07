Mohammed Kudus s3tarred for the Black Stars as they beat the Central African Republic (CAR) in the last AFCON 2023 qualifier

Among those cheering Kudus on at the Baba Yara Stadium was a staunch West Ham fan who flew in from UK

According to the elderly-looking white man, he travelled all the way to see Kudus play for the Black Stars because he loves the 23-year-old

A staunch fan of English Premier League side West Ham United fan came down to watch the Black Stars' game in Kumasi.

The Black Stars played the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday evening in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier.

Kudus, who recently joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam, had many fans cheering him on. One was a strong West Ham fan from the United Kingdom (UK).

Mohammed Kudus is loved by West Ham fans Photo source: @theghanaweb, @westham

According to the elderly-looking white man, he travelled from the UK just to come and see Kudus play for the Black Stars.

In a video shared on X by @theghanaweb, the man was seen dressed in a West T-shirt and cap.

"I'm here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. Very skillful player, very strong...I'm come all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars," he said before showing off a West Ham tattoo on his right hand.

Kudus scores freekick for Black Stars against CAR

The 23-year-old did not disappoint the West Ham fan as he fired the Black Stars to a 2-1 victory, scoring the equaliser after CAR had taken the lead.

He scored a freekick in the 43rd minute to cancel Louis Mafouta's 25h-minute goal.

West Ham sends lovely message to Kudus ahead of Black Stars match

Earlier, West United wished Mohammed Kudus an excellent performance for the Black Stars against CAR.

The English Premier League side shared a photo of Kudus with a good luck message hours before the AFCON 2023 qualifier.

The post excited some of the club's followers with many also wishing Kudus to score in the game on Thursday night.

