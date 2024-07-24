Afrobeast is set for a global run after a long time away from managing sessions and creating dance videos

The DWP Academy co-founder kickstarted the run in London after the collective's debut London performance

The announcement of his return thrilled scores of dance enthusiasts seeking to experience his magic again

Ghanaian dancer Nicholas Botchey, popularly known as Afrobeast, was among several DWP stars who recently performed at this year's Ghana Party in the Park.

The DWP co-founder and father of a young son has announced his return to the dance class after a hiatus.

His tour began in the UK, where he showcased his Afro-dance steps to a select few dancers.

DWP Academy Co-founder set for his world tour Photo source: Instagram/Afrobeast_, Instagram/DWPacademy

Source: Instagram

Afrobeast speaks about his return

Aforbeast cut his teeth as a dancer in high school, moving to schools like the Tema Senior High School to challenge others.

Many credit him as one of the few brains behind the resurgence of the Ghanaian dance music industry. He choreographed for Beyonce on the Black is King album and with Usher in Accra.

Announcing his return, Afrobeast took to social media to share his emotions, saying,

12 years of pure passion, sweat and tears have shaped me into the dancer I am today. Dancing isn’t just something I do - it’s my lifeblood, my way to express myself and connect with the world. And now, after a decade and a half of devotion, the moment of truth has finally arrived. The doors have swung open, and my tour has kicked off in London - an unforgettable experience that left me breathless! But this is just the beginning.

Ghanaians drool over Afrobeast's return

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afrobeast's return.

sheisrichael said:

Is it only me or like I just feel like we got the 2019 to like 2020 Guda back . Causeeee you are feeding usss

marteicaleb wrote:

One of the best dance videos I've ever watched...... Everything on point.....Dance, Song, Video editing video arrangements.....Crazy🔥🔥🔥🔥

mr_shawtyme32 remarked:

Nobody happy pass me ! We Move !!!!🔥🔥

sheisrichael noted:

The world is about to experience from the best ❤

endurancegrand added:

It’s Time GUUUUDAAAAAAA🔥🥹

Afrobeast culture-shocked in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afrobeast had recounted his experience as a first-timer in London.

According to Afrobeast, he went for a five-minute drive in London and was surprised to be charged £45, approximately GH₵900, after the trip.

Source: YEN.com.gh