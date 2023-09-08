The pre-burial service of the late James Lutterodt has been held in Accra at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitain Assembly

Wreaths were also laid at the solemn service as mourners paid tribute to the departed 19-year-old

The main burial service of James Lutterodt will be held on Saturday September 9 at Keta SHTS

A pre-burial service has been held at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in the Greater Accra Region for the late James Lutterodt.

The event attracted family and loved ones of the late NSMQ star whose death was reported on July 3rd.

Photos of the solemn event which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Ghana News Agency(GNA) showed his relatives clad in red and black apparel as they mourn the demise of the 19 year-old.

His embalmed body was present in a coffin for mourners to pay their last respects whereas four wreaths were also laid.

The main funeral service of James Lutterodt will be held on Saturday September 9, 2023 at the Keta Senior High Technical School.

His remains will be laid to rest at 4pm on the same day at the Vui government cemetry in the Volta Region.

James Lutterodt until his death was a second year student at the University of Ghana.

Mahama mourns James Lutterodt

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Former president John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of young James Lutterodt.

Mahama in a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

Yaw Adutwum mourns James Lutterodt

Also, Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has commiserated with the family of the late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumnus, James Lutterodt.

The NPP Member of Parliament posted a heartfelt message to mourn the untimely death of the former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.

In a Twitter post delivered on his vibrant account on Tuesday, July 4, the Bosomtwe Constituency MP said:

''My profound condolences to the family of James Lutterodt. May his brilliant and gentle soul rest in peace,'' the tweet read.

