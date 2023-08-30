The one-week observation of the late Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, the mother of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, was held on August 29, 2023

He was there together with his wife, Gifty Dumelo, and his friends were there to sympathise with his family

Many people prayed for strength for John Dumelo and his family as they go through a difficult period on their lives

One-week celebration of john Dumelo's mother

The ceremony was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, where many friends and family of John Dumelo thronged the venue to sympathise with him.

All the guests, including Mr Dumelo himself, were clad in black. Pictures were taken before the backdrop with the late Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo's pictures and name on it.

The talented actor was captured with tears in his eyes during the church service. His gorgeous wife, Gifty Dumelo, was also there to support him.

Below are photos from the one-week celebration of the passing of John Dumelo's mother.

Ghanaians console John Dumelo as he mourns his mother

Many people took to the comment section to offer their condolences to John Dumelo and his family as they continue to mourn the loss of his beloved mother.

Others also prayed for strength to overcome this difficult time in their lives.

miss_akua.esq said:

Dear John , May Jehova Comfort you

missgeeonly said:

Thanks my loves ❤️❤️true friends are hard to come by ❤️❤️

eunice_mansa said:

It’s well! Be strengthened John

sandy_pes said:

I’m sad I didn’t make it

John Dumelo announces the passing of his mother

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo announced the loss of his mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, on August 16, 2023.

Multiple award-winning actor and farmer, also added that he lost his dear mother on August 15, 2023.

In a heartfelt message, he noted that his heart was broken by her sudden demise and noted that she was his number one fan.

