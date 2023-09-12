Delay was elated when a fan shared a video on social media after she discovered Delay branded products at a supermarket in the US

In the video, the lady displayed the products and encouraged Ghanaians back home to support Delay

Many people applauded Delay in the comment section and bestowed blessings on her

Seasoned Ghanaian TV host, Delay, was overjoyed when a fan shared a video of her branded products she discovered at a supermarket in Massachusetts, US.

Delay sardines and old at a store in the US. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay reacts as fan discovers her products in the US

Delay was excited and reposted a fan's video after the latter discovered varieties of her Delay-branded food products at a supermarket in Massachusetts, US.

In the video, the fan said she was surprised that the The Delay Show host's products had crossed from Ghana to overseas borders.

Speaking in the local dialect, Asante Twi, the female fan showed the products in the supermarket and urged Ghanaians back home to support Delay.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Delay thanked the lady and responded to the prayers she bestowed on her by saying Amen.

Below is a video a fan took when she spotted Delay's products at a supermarket in the US.

Ghanaians react to the video of a American based Ghanaian who found Delay products in the US

Many Ghanaians in the comment section said they were proud of Delay. Others also shared reviews of her products, stating that they were the best and loved them.

luckybisoo said:

OBAA AFIA... GOD BLESS YOU

her_ecellency_asikafo_maame_ said:

Congratulations beautiful delay, afia baapa❤️

tessmo783 said:

Delay mackerel numero uno

archiosbee_ said:

Good job

bonifactofficial said:

I really love u Delay

ashinor_instylegh said:

I don’t hate you but I sure clap for you

kesewaah134 said:

The Last Part

_abena_boatenh said:

Welldone dear❤️

Felicia Osei meets Delay

YEN.com.gh reported that Felicia Osei was overjoyed when she met her role model Delay. They met on the set of Delay's recently aired show Kasa No Yɛ More.

Felicia Osei shared pictures and videos she took with Delay, which got many people admiring their chemistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh