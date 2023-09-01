Delay gave her Instagram followers a look into her workout routine after she shared a video from the gym

She was using the assisted pull-up machine while showing off her well-defined curves

Many people in the comment section cheered her on, while others admired her curves

Seasoned media personality Delay has shown that it is important to keep a healthy lifestyle as she posted a video of her exercising hard in the gym.

Delay exercises in the gym

Delay shared a video on her Instagram page where she was exercising hard in the gym.

She was using the assisted pull-up machine, which tones the back muscles as well as works out her core.

The host of The Delay Show was dressed in the appropriate gyn attire. She wore a pair of tight trousers with a gym top. She wore sneakers and a cap to style her look.

Although she did not show her face, one could tell from how she pulled herself up with the aid of the machine that the workout was intense.

In the video, she also flaunted her thick and well-defined curves from all angles.

"A quickie at the gym before I head back to work ," she captioned the Instagram video.

Delay exercises hard in the gym while using the assisted pull-up machine.

Ghanaians react to Delay's gym video

Many people encouraged Delay to continue going to the gym for the betterment of her health.

Others also talked about her curves and how going to the gym is defining her curves.

poba_cateringservices said:

Body na 3y3 f3 sei ❤️❤️❤️

sista_jeremie commented:

Very necessary

tinababy_gh said:

Everything be natural ❤️

koanda_abdul_muteew remarked:

Determination ❤️ Keep it up

man_like_ck stated:

What a workout!

emmanuel481 said:

Camera man Camera man zooming no y3 on point Camera man

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

Get de body

fleurbyryndel said:

Go girl❤️❤️❤️

Delay confuses fans as she flaunts ring in photo

YEN.com.gh reported that Delay posted a photo showing off her thick thighs in a pair of fishnet tights.

She was also spotted wearing a ring, which got many people questioning whether it was from her lover since it was on her ring finger.

