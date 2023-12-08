Singer Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary Rockstar, has ventured into acting and featured in a a skit

The skit had Mary portraying how she was sacked from her former employer's house without any show of mercy

However, Mary's skit has not impressed social media users as many blasted her for overplaying the issue

A former maid for Highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, has taken social media by storm after posting a comedic skit detailing how she was sacked by the singer.

The skit features the former maid, now known as Mary Rockstar, and content creator, Der Mad King.

Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, is now into acting Photo source: Der Mad King

Source: Youtube

Shared on YouTube, the video starts with Der Mad King acting as Kuami Eugene and shouting at the top of his voice that Mary should leave his house.

Mary came out and knelt down to beg for forgiveness but her boss refused and sent her packing. Some friends came around to ask why he was sacking her and he explained to them that that she had changed.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians blast Kuami Eugene's former maid

The video has sparked many reactions. Just as they blasted her in previous videos, many people are not pleased with Mary's approach and feel she is being exploited.

iam_miss_mensah said:

Ah so she even attached rockstar to her name Those using her to cash out really planned for this

gwenddyy_ said:

Are you the only person who has been sacked ? Do you know the number of broken heart aa we chop ? Have we organized crusade ? Hw3 ni tiri hu s3 Nea ni wee Asa

_maamenyarko__1 said:

And does she think we’re moved by this? Yes! if you were sacked this way it means you probably took his advice and warning for granted. My experience lately has shown me our true enemies are the ones who are closest to us. You’re showing us you’ve always been Kuami’s enemy, thank God he sacked you. People like this can take coins in exchange for your life

yawques said:

This girl is very senseless. Okay so u we’re not been paid well. Now go and find whatever that can pay you what you think you deserve

Kuami Eugene's former maid blasts Asantewaa for trying to expose her

Meanwhile, TikTok star Asantewaa has suffered a verbal attack on social media from Kuami Eugene's former househelp.

Mary was angered by a video in which Asantewaa cast doubts on her claims against her former boss.

The attack by Mary sparked surprise on social media with many wondering why she did that.

Source: YEN.com.gh