Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri has advised her fans to talk to her loved ones about their issues because even celebrities get depression

The 32-year-old TV star revealed that she is a shy person despite the negative perception people have of her

In the viral interview, she spoke about how some people threatened her family about her fame

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, has reiterated the importance of having open discussions with close relatives or trusted friends when facing difficulties in life.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger TMG Live on their Ride And Chat show, the 32-year-old shared her thoughts on how people are being deceived on social media.

Ahoufe Patri, famous for starring in the Amakye and Dede movie, recounted some challenges she faced when her dearest mother passed away.

