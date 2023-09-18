A Ghanaian man sprayed his Mercedes Benz S-Class to mimic that of Davido's 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh and proudly drove it on the streets of Kumasi

He even had the Maybach logo at the rear end of the vehicle, making people mistake it for a Maybach, but social media users were quick to point that out

In the video, the man had many people staring at the vehicle as he drove it through a market

A Ghanaian man has captured attention on the streets of Kumasi by expertly customising his Mercedes Benz S-Class to resemble Davido's 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh edition. The man proudly drove his eye-catching creation through a market in Kumasi, leaving onlookers in awe.

What made the Mercedes Benz stand out was the attention to detail. The Ghanaian man impressed folks with the work he did on the vehicle's exterior; he went all out to replicate the Maybach experience.

One standout feature was the placement of the Maybach emblem on the rear end of his vehicle. Many social media users initially mistook this detail for a genuine Maybach.

As videos of the unique vehicle began circulating on social media, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed users to spot the clever imitation. The comments section on the videos quickly filled up with people pointing out that while the car looked stunning, it was indeed a customised Mercedes Benz S-Class rather than an actual Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh.

Fake Maybach causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwame Alwhite commented:

That is not maybach it’s just a facelift

MMA wrote:

that’s a facelifted S-class not a maybach

Stephen Dadzy wrote:

This is not maybach, this is just a facelift. I saw it at Adum. The back axle should also steer when turning

Man upgrades his Benz

In another story, a man who upgraded a very old-looking Mercedes Benz to the latest model has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

The car's body was transformed with a new bumper, headlights, and mirrors, making it look different.

Comments were divided, as some TikTokers expressed amazement and others doubted it was the same car.

