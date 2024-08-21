Afronita got her mentee emotional and overwhelmed with pride after announcing she had completed her junior year at the University of Ghana, Legon

Afroniellaaa spoke about how glad she was to see her mentor make it to the final year of university, admiring both her dedication and her perseverance

Many of Afronita's fervent fans thronged the comment sections to congratulate Stargyal on reaching her final year and to leave her sweet messages

AfroStar Kids Academy founder, Afronita, has completed her third year at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Afronita completes UG Level 300

After Afronita announced on her official Snapchat account that she had completed UG Level 300, her mentee used social media to congratulate her.

One of the mentees and members of her dance academy, Afroniellaaa, took to her Instagram page to congratulate Afronita.

She shared memorable pictures she took with Afronita and penned a heartwarming message to the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star, expressing her admiration for her dedication and perseverance in her studies.

"Huge congratulations🎉🥳Super Mom STARGYAL, on completing Level 300 at UG! Your dedication and perseverance have paid off. "

The budding dancer talked about being proud of the AfroStar Kids owner and wrote:

"I’m beyond proud and inspired by your determination. Keep shining! I love you and celebrate you today and always."

Afronita had confirmed the news on Snapchat.

Reactions to Afronita completing UG Level 300

Many people thronged the comments section of Afroniellaaa's post to congratulate Afronita on making it through from first year to senior year.

Other concerned fans were worried about the status of the dancer's Instagram account since it had disappeared from the social media app.

Below are the heartwarming messages:

konadu9030 said:

"What is wrong with her account"

nenyimpa said:

"The Queen and her Princess 😍😍😍"

_amaris.aa said:

"Congratulations MiNe 😍"

felicityyessah said:

"Congratulations dear 🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊"

jacque__john said:

"Congrats stargyal...🎉"

cr.ystal466 said:

"Baby Star with doings 😍🌟🎉🎉"

afraaso_coutoure said:

"Congratulations stargyal😍😍😍"

kadijatu_245 said:

"Congratulations mi star 🌟 😍😍"

Brits rush to take photos with Afronita

YEN.com.gh reported that talented dancer Afronita was taking a stroll on the streets of London when she was spotted by a father who was a big fan.

The excited dad introduced his two sons to Afronita and encouraged them to interact with her. After a short conversation, they took photos with her.

The dancer shared the memorable moment on Instagram as she talked about her excitement about the love she received from her fans in the UK.

