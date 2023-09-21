Visionary actor Yaw Dabo has shared his sentiments about the King of the Ashanti Kingdom

The Kumawood actor was present at the clean-up exercise organised by Shaxi in Manhyia

Manhyia is a constituency in Kumasi that houses the royal seat of the Asantehene, the Monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo revered the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, while cleaning up Manhyia.

The owner of Dabo Soccer Academy said he was honoured to help keep the town of the seat of Ashanti Kingdom's Monarch clean.

He added that the Asantehene deserves to be served because he is the greatest in the Ashanti Region.

Yaw Dabo was among the Kumawood stars who joined Dr Likee and Shatta Wale to clean up Manhyia.

He shared his thoughts on the exercise: "I'm very happy because Manhyia is a special place. So whenever we come here, we are happy. Our great leader, Nana, is very interested in all his grandchildren.

"This place where we are cleaning belongs to the greatest King in the Ashanti Region. And so we have to serve him."

Dabo talks about the benefits and importance of service

According to Yaw Dabo, he was honoured to have been called upon to join in the clean-up exercise.

The Kumawood actor revealed that there is potency in serving others, especially those who have paid their dues in society.

He described one situation, stating that sometimes one might need help, which is readily available because they served selflessly.

He said, "What we are doing here is very good because it opens doors and opportunities for us. Whether you are a star or a volunteer, you go into trouble that needs the intervention of an elder. So it is always good to serve. What we are doing here is service. If you have an elder at home, you have to serve them."

Yaw Dabo discloses how running a football academy is draining his finances

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Yaw Dabo's pleas for Ghanaians to come to his aid after spending GH¢8000 monthly on only rice for his players.

According to the owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, food is the highest on his list of expenses. He further explained that it is essential for his players to eat well so they can play well.

Yaw Dabo revealed that a poor diet facilitates frequent injuries and slow recovery. He implored the internet to come to his aid in helping provide the boys with a bright future in football.

