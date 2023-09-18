Gordon Kaati, a Ghanaian nurse who relocated to the UK, has expressed regret in an interview with TV3, stating that he feels he wasted his working years in Ghana compared to the UK

He highlighted the UK's superior compensation system, where nurses are paid for overtime despite taxes, adding that he made more in 3 months in UK than in 4 years in Ghana

Kaati's experience underscores the serious disparities in working conditions and compensation between Ghana and the UK

Gordon Kaati, a Ghanaian nurse who relocated to the United Kingdom, has shared his candid views in an interview with TV3's Alfred Ocansey, shedding light on the stark differences he perceives between working conditions in Ghana and the UK.

Kaati expressed a sense of regret, stating that he feels he wasted his years working in Ghana. In the interview, Kaati emphasised the superiority of the UK system, particularly regarding compensation.

He pointed out to TV3 Ghana that in the UK, healthcare workers are paid for overtime, even though taxes are deducted. This financial aspect has allowed him to save more money in just three months in the UK than he did after labouring for four years in Ghana.

How social media users react to the story of Gordon Kaati

with the ongoing discussions about the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in Ghana, including issues related to remuneration and working conditions.

O'hene Boateng P-Kay said:

Some skinpain people will come and tell us UK is as difficult as Ghana, once I see such statements p3 I know the person at the other end ain't serious

Yakubu Rauf mentioned:

I just can't think far,the country is just blessed with everything yet still.God Why

Gaah George Lucas mentioned:

They are developed countries these comparisons shows that Ghana is underdeveloped

Check out some of the comments netizens have shared under the video below:

