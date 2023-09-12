2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Sarah Odei Amoani, popularly called Miss Odei, has made her region proud after winning the Educational Activist Of The Year Award

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, General Secretary of National Association of Teachers (NAT), Thomas Musah and Michael Owusu Afriyie, also known as Teacher Kwadwon were nominated for the in the same catergory

Some past contestants of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have congratulated the talented beauty queen

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Sarah Odei Amoani, popularly called Miss Amoani, has been awarded the Educational Activist Of The Year at the 2023 Ghana Educational Awards.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Sarah Odei Amoani, looks elegant in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @miss.amoani

Source: Instagram

The Eastern Regional representative is giving back to her community for their endless support and votes when she contested in TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The beauty queen has followed her passion for promoting STEM by bridging the gap between academia and industry about STEM education by establishing her company STEM INCLUSION GHANA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Miss Amoani shared the photo of her plaque on social media with this caption;

Good people of Ghana, thank you. Thank you for embracing #STEM and supporting my advocacy. Last night, I was awarded as the EDUCATIONAL ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR at Ghana Education Awards put together by the National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS).

I want to first acknowledge my seniors in Education for paving the way for me to follow. I have learnt many lessons on my journey as an Advocate for #STEM education. Less than a year, I took on this responsibility, one I pursue with unadulterated passion. Now, I am pressed to do more.

Special thanks to my forever sidekick and Co-Director at STEM Inclusion Ghana, @mahmie_anet, who makes everything better.

As if winning in this category was not enough. My mentee, Elikplim, from Aburi Girls SHS, was awarded BEST STEM STUDENT.

Two of my STEM schools, Worawora SHS in the Oti region and Aburi Girls SHS in the Eastern region, were announced as BEST STEM SCHOOL and SECOND BEST STEM SCHOOL, respectively. They call me MAMA STEM for a reason!❤️

Miss Africa 2016 Rebecca Asamoah has commented on Miss Amoani's post about her new award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:

Congratulations hun

regal_esi stated:

Congratulations dear

manye_okailey stated:

Congrats

Aikoadade stated:

Sesiaa wons3 ha. Congratulations!

dzi. fa_ stated:

Congratulations love❤️❤️❤️

kwansema_arthur_ stated:

congratulations

the1957news stated:

Congratulations baby❤️

kape_wedaga stated:

Congratulations Mama Stem❤️

mahmie_anet stated:

Wonderful God This is just the beginning Congrats MAMA STEM ✊

Zaharaimann stated:

Congratulations Babe❤️

Kennethashiakwei stated:

CONGRATULATIONS DOPE QUEEN MORE BLESSINGS COMING YOUR WAY

queen_afrahh stated:

Congratulations, my love. Well deserved ❤️

Ms.mariammajeed stated:

Well deserved ❤️

Miss Amoani works with Aburi Girls Senior High School

The STEM INCLUSION GHANA team, led by Miss Amoani, prepared the Aburi Girls SHS Robotics team to compete in the Junior Achievement Competition, which featured a lot of Senior High Schools in Ghana.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Amoani Stuns In Black Lace Gown And Afro Hair For Her Birthday Shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarah Odei Amoani, often known as Miss Odei, a competitor for Ghana's Most Beautiful, who celebrated her birthday on August 29, 2023.

The STEM ambassador and beauty queen wore two specially created outfits for her popular birthday photo shoot. A few social media fans reacted to Amoani's stunning birthday pictures.

Ebo And Twumwaa Evicted After Weeks Of Constant Criticisms From Judges

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ebo and Twumwaa, two participants in Ghana's Most Beautiful, who were eliminated from the competition on September 10, 2023.

The judges said the lovely and articulate ladies, who come from the Ashanti and Central Regions, respectively, did poorly.

Several social media users have commented on the popular videos that TV3 shared on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh