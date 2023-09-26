Asamoah Gyan, in an Instagram Live video, addressed his fans and shared the secret behind his youthful looks

The footballer revealed that avoiding alcohol was the reason he looks handsome even at the age of 37

Gyan has said in previous interviews that he has never drank alcohol before, which comes as a surprise to many Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan, in an Instagram Live, revealed the secret behind his youthful appearance, astonishing fans worldwide. Gyan, who is 37 years old, credited his good looks to a lifestyle choice which came as a surprise to many, abstaining from alcohol.

During the live session, Asamoah Gyan openly discussed his commitment to a booze-free life, which he said he has adhered to throughout his career. This revelation shocked many Ghanaians, as the consumption of alcohol is prevalent in Ghana's social and recreational scenes in which many footballers are often actively involved.

Gyan, who is celebrated for his football prowess and philanthropic works, said he was not condemning those who actively participate in the consumption of alcoholic beverages but was only highlighting how avoiding the substance had impacted his life and career positively.

The former footballer, who retired from active football recently, mentioned that he has consistently prioritised his health and fitness throughout his career. He mentioned that his dedication to an alcohol-free lifestyle has paid off in maintaining his youthful appearance. It is not the first time Gyan has spoken about his avoidance of alcohol. In past interviews, he stated that he had not even drunk alcohol before.

Asamoah Gyan hails Antoine Semenyo

In another story, Asamoah Gyan reacted to an interview where Antoine Semenyo disclosed that he was one retired Black Stars player he looked up to.

Asamoah Gyan reposted the video and advised Antoine Semenyo to keep pushing and stay focused.

Many people in the comments hailed Asamoah Gyan as a legend and stated that they also see him as their idol.

Reacting to the video, Asamoah Gyan shared some inspiring words with Antoine Semenyo. He urged him to keep pushing and that the sky was his limit.

