King Promise's Lookalike Unveils Abeiku Santana's Clone, Hilarious Video Goes Viral
- The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Mr Drew in a hilarious video unveiled that of Abeiku Santana
- When the Kasapreko T-shirt was taken off his head, it was Abeiku Santana himself
- The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on it
The lookalike of seasoned Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has been unveiled by the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Mr Drew.
Abeiku Santana lookalike unveiled
The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Mr Drew got many people laughing hard when they unveiled another lookalike.
The person, they said, was the clone of Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana. The video covered Abeiku Santana's head with a yellow Kasapreko branded T-shirt.
King Promise's lookalike, Robest GH, gave a speech and told viewers they would be surprised at the person hidden under the T-shirt. He stated there have been claims that the person they usually unveil does not look like the original person and that they would prove them wrong this time.
When the T-shirt was finally removed, it was Abeiku Santana himself. That part of the video got many people laughing hard, as many others expected someone else.
Video of the unveiling of Abeiku Santana's lookalike.
Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video
After watching the video, many people said it made them laugh hard.
akosuablaque said:
Ohw God, these guys
boossuu_homeappliances said:
These guys are whole mood Ghanaians nightmare
rholex_gh_official said:
Keep scrolling I can't stop laughing
donsam_1 said:
Without waiting mash time....... ofui
nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:
these guys ongesp that king promise guy
ekuaahema_ said:
Smh ♀️ have been smiling throughout this unveiling
_eku_yah said:
Without wasting mass time ampa.. kwasia kwa.
eben_a_yelson said:
This is the most funny thing I’ve watched today
yo.steezy said:
This is crazzzyyyyyyyuu yoooo
Kuami Eugene says that lookalikes do not respect
YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, said that celebrity clones do not respect.
He stated that he had no problem with people deciding to be the clone of a famous person. However, he said he had a problem with his lookalike, Steve Quarms, stating that the young man does not respect him.
