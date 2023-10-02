The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Mr Drew in a hilarious video unveiled that of Abeiku Santana

When the Kasapreko T-shirt was taken off his head, it was Abeiku Santana himself

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on it

The lookalike of seasoned Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has been unveiled by the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Mr Drew.

Abeiku Santana and the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew and King Promise. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana lookalike unveiled

The lookalikes of , and Mr Drew got many people laughing hard when they unveiled another lookalike.

The person, they said, was the clone of Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana. The video covered Abeiku Santana's head with a yellow Kasapreko branded T-shirt.

King Promise's lookalike, Robest GH, gave a speech and told viewers they would be surprised at the person hidden under the T-shirt. He stated there have been claims that the person they usually unveil does not look like the original person and that they would prove them wrong this time.

When the T-shirt was finally removed, it was Abeiku Santana himself. That part of the video got many people laughing hard, as many others expected someone else.

Video of the unveiling of Abeiku Santana's lookalike.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

After watching the video, many people said it made them laugh hard.

akosuablaque said:

Ohw God, these guys

boossuu_homeappliances said:

These guys are whole mood Ghanaians nightmare

rholex_gh_official said:

Keep scrolling I can't stop laughing

donsam_1 said:

Without waiting mash time....... ofui

nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:

these guys ongesp that king promise guy

ekuaahema_ said:

Smh ‍♀️ have been smiling throughout this unveiling

_eku_yah said:

Without wasting mass time ampa.. kwasia kwa.

eben_a_yelson said:

This is the most funny thing I’ve watched today

yo.steezy said:

This is crazzzyyyyyyyuu yoooo

Kuami Eugene says that lookalikes do not respect

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, said that celebrity clones do not respect.

He stated that he had no problem with people deciding to be the clone of a famous person. However, he said he had a problem with his lookalike, Steve Quarms, stating that the young man does not respect him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh