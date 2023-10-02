Singer Usher Raymond, in a video, was asked about the correct pronunciation of popular Ghanaian dish waakye, and he got it right

The popular singer impressed many Ghanaians with how easily he was able to pronounce the dish with a local intonation

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video joked that Usher might have Ghanaian ancestry

Famous US singer Usher Raymond pleasantly surprised his fans and Ghanaians alike when he flawlessly pronounced the popular Ghanaian dish waakye. The video has caught the attention of social media users as they praised Usher for his accurate pronunciation and even playfully speculated about his possible Ghanaian heritage.

The video captured the moment during an interview when Usher was asked about his knowledge of the famous Ghanaian cuisine. When asked about the correct pronunciation of waakye, Usher confidently and correctly pronounced it with a local intonation. Initially, he thought it was pronounced "watching" but quickly corrected himself.

Ghanaians on TikTok, where the video was shared, were quick to react, expressing their delight at Usher's impressive pronunciation. Some folks joked that Usher might have Ghanaian ancestry hidden somewhere in his family tree.

Usher's pronunciation of waakye excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Ewuradjoa Sharon said:

Usher is Ghanaian low key

elPatron Fosho wrote:

Ghanaians Usher has replied ya'll now

SassySem said:

Me nah kno what waakye mean but I know I would shame the family name if Usher was that close to me!

PAA wrote:

He was screaming waakye out of hunger.

KWAKU_AGENDA reacted

Usher,no matter what you correct it to be,for me I know it’s waakye and I’m never changing that on mha mama

KOGA TV commented:

for the win this year ...Usher know my favorite Food

Dani Olmo eats Ghanaian food

In another story, RB Leipzig player Dani Olmo, in a video, had dinner with German-born Ghanaian footballer Benjamin Henrichs and ate Ghanaian food.

In the footage, there were different varieties of food on the table, but the banku and okro soup was what caught Olmo's eye.

Henrichs laughed while he took a video of Olmo eating the dish and teased him, saying he is a Ghanaian at heart.

