Black Sherif visited the Infinix Ghana store at Circle, Accra, for a special event as a brand ambassador

The musician met a massive crowd reception at the event upon his arrival

In a trending video, Black Sherif showed appreciation to the fans by spraying bundles of cash on them as he made his way out of the store

Ghanaian music superstar Black Sherif visited the Infinix Ghana store at Circle, Accra, for the first time as a brand ambassador for the smartphone company.

Black Sherif visits the Infinix Ghana store at Circle

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif arrived in grand style at the Infinix Ghana store for an event.

The musician received a massive welcome from fans who had converged at the venue in anticipation of his arrival.

Black Sherif spent the day at the store interacting with the staff, customers, and fans and exploring some of the Infinix products available.

He also celebrated his successful visit to the Circle Store by cutting a cake with the Infinix Ghana management team.

On his way out of the store, Black Sherif sprayed huge sums of money several times into a massive crowd that swarmed him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Black Sherif's visit to the Infinix Ghana store at Circle

Upon seeing the video, many people on social media applauded Black Sherif for being kind and always giving back to the humble fans on the streets.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments from fans.

Black Sherif and Mohammed Kudus party hard in the nightclub with friends

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif partied at a nightclub with Black Stars players Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Blac Volta, Kudus stood in the middle of Black Sherif and Ernest Nuamah inside the club.

According to reports, the club was Ace Nightclub Ghana, and the memorable moment was captured on the night of Friday, June 21, 2024, barely 24 hours after the release of Blacko's song Kilos Milos.

