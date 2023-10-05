Ernest Owusu Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, has questioned Stonebwoy's decision to join the recently staged Occupy Julorbi House protest

He made these comments on Wontumi TV's morning show while insinuating that Stonebwoy and the other celebrities must have been paid to join the protest

He believes all these are part of a strategy by another political party to make the ruling government unpopular

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, has reacted to Stonebwoy joining the two-day Occupy Julorbi house protest in Accra.

On Wontumi TV's morning show, he named Stonebwoy as one of many Ghanaian celebrities who do not pay taxes, comparing him to other tax-paying artistes from the United States.

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, who doubles as the Head of Corporate Communications of Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), criticised Stonebwoy to support his claim that another political party was behind the series of demonstrations against the government.

Ernest Owusu Bempah Calls Stonebwoy A Tax-Evader and Lambasts Him for Attending Occupy Julorbi Protest Photo Source: Youtube/Wontumi, X/thekennethdarko

According to him, the Occupy Julorbi House protest is part of a "strategy to make us (the NPP) unpopular." He said that stories from Aljazeera about the protest were paid for.

He also added that Stonebwoy, currently on tour in Australia, is an alleged tax defaulter who had the audactiy to join the protest because 'someone' is pushing him behind the scenes.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to Stonebwoy joining the Occupy Julorbi Protest

Stonebwoy’s stint with the OcupyJulorbiHouse protest was met with mixed reactions. While some hailed him for lending his voice to the movement, others criticised him for joining for the PR convenience.

@niilexis opined

This is how you show your support. We needed your voice and influence, and you’ve given it to us, @stonebwoy #OccupyJulorbiHouse

@obiMpenaAustine said:

Focus don't let the Sarkodie and Stonebwoy agenda distract you guys because it will bring division and that will feed into the game plan of the people we have been shutting down #OccupyJulorbiHouse

@Twinsena also added

Stonebwoy only showed up because people have hinted the boycott of his show. Don’t let that cameo change your mind. #OccupyJulorbiHouse

Stonebwoy at Occupy Julorbi demonstration

Stonebwoy was seen at the Occupy Julorbi House protest on the streets of Accra on Saturday, September 24. He is said to have been met by ACP Kofi Sarpong on the grounds and engaged the media, establishing that protesting is a protected constitutional right for every Ghanaian.

Stonebwoy is yet to comment on the tax-defaulting allegations. However, the reigning VGMA reggae dancehall artiste of the year, in a speech at the protest, emphasised that he came to the protest not in the name of any political party but as a Ghanaian who has had a fair share of the struggles influencing the protest.

