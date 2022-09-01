Wayoosi, in an interesting interview, gave ex-president John Mahama his flowers and revealed how the former president helped him in the past

Wayoosi passionately spoke about folks politicising him expressing his indebtedness to Mahama, and thanked him one more time

The actor was emotional when he spoke, and his words touched many Ghanaians who praised him for giving credit where it is due

Popular Ghanaian actor, Joseph Osei, famously known as Wayoosi, has lashed out at critics who politicise him, expressing gratitude to ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

The actor was all over the news when he suffered from kidney failure some time back.

John Mahama, Wayoosi Source: wayoosiw, johnmahama

Source: Instagram

According to Wayoosi, former president Mahama was there for him during the rough patch, which is why he feels indebted to him and shows his appreciation every time he gets the opportunity.

Wayoosi said it is hypocritical for people to politicise his unique relationship with John Mahama as they would not mind receiving help from folks regardless of their political affiliation.

Hence he does not understand why receiving help from John Mahama is a problem for some people. He went on to thank Mahama again and recalled how the ex-president offered to fly him out for surgery if he did not receive adequate health care in Ghana.

Peeps were touched by Wayoosi's story and praised him for being a grateful person.

Ghanaians Praise Wayoosi

opuni 19 agreed with him:

God bless you wayoosi am an npp but u are 1000% right

edwardfiifi wrote:

This man JM he has so much good heart am always dying to Mahama hes my boss much love daddy

highestLuda was impressed:

This alone am voting Mahama 2024 I swear

Jennifer Dasare also reacted:

wayosi u really sensible,God bless u for appreciating

Source: YEN.com.gh