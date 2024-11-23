Retired Ghanaian professional boxer, Bukom Banku, went viral after a video of him engaged in a heated argument with a woman surfaced online

Details of what started the fight were unknown; however, the video has garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians

Many people expressed their disappointment in his actions as they lashed out at him in the comments

Former professional boxer Bukom Banku has been the talk of the town after a video of him engaged in a fight with a plus-size woman surfaced online.

Details of Bukom Banku's fight

In the video, Bukom Banku and the plus-size lady were engaged in a heated argument which turned physical on the street.

Bystanders interfered as they attempted to separate the retired professional boxer and the plus-size lady.

Unfortunately for the father of talented boxer Ambitious Tilapia, the lady ripped his singlet apart, and after they were separated, they traded insults.

Bukom Banku fights woman on the street.

Reactions to the Bukom Banku video

Many people in the comment section expressed disappointment in Bukom Banku's actions on the street.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the viral video:

dzii_31 said:

"He gotta go to jail professional boxers can’t fight with regulars smh then a whole female at that"

ikeman_88 said:

"So na because she be woman...so mke I watch her hurt me😭then later tell me sorry abi🤔some of u here deserve more punches than the ones the woman received sef😏😂"

ragabsglobal said:

"The woman aint a Lady and thats on period.😂"

_phe_lyx said:

"The sound "TA" 😂on his head 😂😂"

joe.blant said:

"The slap on the head 👋😂😂😂"

great_jerry_one said:

"Your fellow men dey show power for ring inside, You dey bokum wey you dey fight ladies..gyimi"

