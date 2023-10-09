The 2023 edition of the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK, came off at the Royal Regency in London

The night saw numerous performances from Ghanaian talents, flown out to thrill the award ceremony's audience including the newly famous DJ turned musician, DJ Azonto

His gut-wrenching performance has triggered many Ghanaian netizens, with many concerned about his health

Born Mark Kwesi Arthur, DJ Azonto as he is widely known is a Ghanaian DJ turned musician, popularly known for the viral dance-ready hit 'Fa no fom' which won the most popular song of the year at the 2023 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK.

The viral sensation was billed to perform at the awards ceremony for which he had been nominated in four categories including the best new artiste of the year and most popular song of the year.t

A video of his performance published online has gotten many netizens concerned about his health and art.

Video of DJ Azonto scares netizens concerned about his health Photo source: Instagram/DJAzonto_rollsroyce

DJ Azonto's performance scares netizens

The viral DJ's performance at the awards ceremony saw him in his signature effeminate costume, wearing a bra, kente-mini skirt with a diaper all over high-heeled shoes.

In a similar performance a few days ago, he was seen in female clothing rolling on the floor with his legs up, almost exposing his private parts.

Many have questioned his motives for his stagecraft choices, bringing back concerns about his health.

In a recent radio interview, the DJ-turned-musician admitted his actions were due to a bipolar disorder which makes him unaware of what he does sometimes.

Netizens complain about DJ Azonto's performance

Some netizens took to Instagram to express their discontent with Dj Azonto after a video of his performance was released.

e.ntamoty's commented

Ain’t funny anymore

iamlovebrown's profile picture

Honestly this is disturbing

ahwirenmea__'s said

I don’t know what’s going on with this dude but he’s clearly not okay. Very embarrassing for a well-built man to behave like this all because of publicity, it’s shameful.

kwabenaafriyie___ said

One day, he’ll come to his senses and want to rebrand. But he should know that the internet never forgets

Shatta Wale wins big at the 7th edition of the Taabea Ghana Music Awards

As expected, Shatta Wale became the night's biggest star after winning five awards including the most coveted artiste of the year.

Earlier, his majestic arrival in the UK warmed many hearts setting the stage for a great showdown at the Ghana Music Awards UK ceremony.

