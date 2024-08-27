Tracey Boakye hailed her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, as he celebrated his 10th birthday on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

The actress shared beautiful present and past photos of her son and penned a heartfelt message to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians dropped beautiful birthday wishes for Kwaku Danso Yahaya

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian movie actress Tracey Boakye hailed her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, as he celebrated his birthday.

Tracey Boakye eulogises her son as he celebrates his birthday. Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye eulogises her son

Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to mark the special milestone in her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya's life with a carousel social media post.

The actress shared throwback and present photos and a heartwarming birthday message on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to celebrate her son's 10th birthday.

In the social media post, Tracey Boakye expressed her love for Kwaku Danso Yahaya and wished him a happy birthday. She also spoke about how he brought joy and laughter into her life and how proud she was of his courage, kindness and honesty.

In the caption of the social media post, she wrote:

"I’ve been teary 🥹 and so emotional this morning. My first fruit is 10 years today! Omg 😢! @kwaku_danso_yahaya HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY to you my love, you bring so much Joy and laughter into our lives, You continue to make us proud each day with your courage, kindness and honesty. On your special Day, we want to remind you how wonderful you are. ❤️🎂🎂. We love you son @kwaku_danso_yahaya HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Check out the social media post below:

Netizens celebrate Kwaku Danso Yahaya

Tracey Boakye's social media post triggered reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comments section to celebrate Kwaku Danso Yahaya's birthday. Many shared warm birthday wishes for the actress' son, wishing him the best. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

maammeadwoa_gh commented:

"Happy birthday kweku..stay blessed always ❤️❤️."

ohemaapriscyyy commented:

"Eeeeyyy August Babe We are blessed 😍."

kwaku_fay commented:

"There is something special about August borns… Happy birthday champ."

aa_twins_official said:

"Hbd little bro. More grace and favour upon ur life. ❤️🎂🎂."

minalyntouch commented:

"Happy birthday Kwaku. God bless and protect you always. ❤️."

adepa_maya commented:

"Happy birthday kwaku Nyame Nhyira wo ❤️."

Tracey Boakye celebrates YouTube channel verification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye was in a festive mood as she celebrated a milestone of her YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV.

The actress took to social media to celebrate the official verification of her YouTube channel.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh