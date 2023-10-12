Stonebwoy has opened up about his boyhood football dreams in a new interview, while on a promotional run in the UK

The artiste said he was set to feature in a football game on the day his unfortunate accident occurred

While he doesn't regret picking up music as a career, the artiste hopes his younger brother gets to follow the sports path

In a promotional interview for his UK tour, Ghana's Stonebwoy caught up with Adwoa Saah of Rainbow Radio in the UK.

The artiste was quizzed about his explosive weekend at the West Ham Stadium, cheering the last-minute equalising goal of Black Star's forward Mohammed Kudus.

Stonebwoy said in the interview, that his love for football comes from his boyhood days and he would have advanced his career if not for his father's strong opposition to the idea.

Stonebwoy's explosion over Kudus' goal opened a new side of the artiste fans may not have known.

However, the artiste claims such moments with Kudus are not foreign to his nature while detailing how deeply invested he was in football.

He claimed he would have chosen football, if he had the choice, despite his father cautioning and beating him, leaving him with scars.

In the Facebook video, Stonebwoy also disclosed that he even had a game on the day his infamous motor accident which injured him occurred.

Stonebwoy roots for his younger brother to succeed in his football dreams

In the same interview, the Def Jam signee added that he is looking forward to his younger brother who is a professional footballer turning his unrealised dream into a reality.

Elijah Satekla, Stonebwoy's professional football brother happens to be the only blood brother the artiste has after the passing of his twin brother.

West Ham comes alive as Stonebwoy cheers Mohammed Kudus' goal

On Sunday, October 8, Stonebwoy attended the Westham-Newcastle fixture which saw an 89th-minute goal from Mohammed Kudus. The player hailed Stonebwoy for bringing him good luck ahead of the game.

A video of Stonebwoy running around the London stadium, where the game was played shouting Kudus' name became a huge talking point for both local and international fans.

The Ghanaian artiste's love for West Ham since Kudus joined has shot up. After last weekend's game, he promised to get the logos of the team tattooed on his body

