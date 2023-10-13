Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has sent a short but emotional note to her biological father

In a post X, formally Twitter, the famous actress said she was still looking forward to a call from her dad

After the release of her memoir, 'give I Am not Yvonne Nelson' it became public knowledge that she did not know her biological dad

Famous Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a post which shows that she is still searching for her father or looking forward to hearing from him.

Yvonne's mother, who is an essential source in this matter, has constantly refused to share the name of the person with whom she had intercourse to give birth to the actress.

After DNA tests revealed that her mother's choice of names for her father, Mr. Nelson and Mr. Ala Adjetey, were incorrect, the actress set out to look for her birth father.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson's memoir and a picture of her

Source: Instagram

In a simple post on X, formally Twitter, Yvonne Nelson said she was hoping to hear from her biological father.

“Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call,” she said.

Comments on her post

Several people have reacted to her post on X. Read some of the comments below:

@LadyjoanaQ said:

Awww we feel your pain but for the sake of your Daughter please be strong

@Feakta_AR_Arhin commented:

You are not Yvonne Nelson! you know who you are. your supposed Dad may just not want to own up to You. name him or You both carry His name as a silent truth. Silent Truth, no matter how loud you speak it, it forever remains Silent.

@NambahGrail said:

Diz lady is really going through a lot

@AIbraAddo wrote:

Sweetheart keep moving, for that call not coming is still part of the blessings.

@Tanef5h said:

I pray he is still alive and contacts you. No one deserves what you are going through.

@roger_cobbie wrote:

I share your sentiments dear. Who knows whether he's still alive or not? The sun will shine some day. Keep being optimistic

@AkosuaOsei13 said:

You want to use him to write another book ong??

Yvonne Nelson describes her mum as wicked after she refuses to name her biological father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the strained relationship between Yvonne Nelson and her mother.

The Ghanaian actress claims her mother's lies and refusal to tell who her father is hurt her mental health.

In her memoir, she said her mother's actions were wicked and pleaded with her father to show up.

Source: YEN.com.gh