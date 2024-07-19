Stonebwoy's music video for 'Your Body' has hit 1.4 million views on YouTube after only four weeks since its release

The musician took to X to share the good news with his fans, who expressed excitement at the track's success

The song, produced by John P and Bijan Amir, is Stonebwoy's first major release since winning the TGMA's top award

Stonebwoy's music video for Your Body has attained a remarkable 1.4 million views on YouTube just four weeks after its release.

The Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste's fan page shared the milestone on X (formerly Twitter) and fans expressed their excitement about the song's success.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy' posing after being announced Artist Of The Year, with his latest song Your Body earning millions of views. Photo source: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Produced by John P and Bijan Amir, Your Body is Stonebwoy's first major release since winning the Artist of the Year award at this year's TGMA. The song's audio was released on digital streaming platforms on June 14, 2024, followed by the music video on YouTube.

The video features beautiful visuals and energetic performances, which contributed to its fast rise in views.

Fans of Stonebwoy celebrated the achievement, showing their support on social media. In a post on X by Stonebwoy's fan page, some wrote '1.4M+ Views' alongside a fire emoji, showing how excited they were about the milestone.

Stonebwoy's fans excited at song's success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

this_is_manuel_ said:

"While someone is battling to get even 500k Bhim is him"

BerryMalone_ commented:

"That’s impressive"

Manlikerock01 reacted:

"The song sweet na e go get views"

@Frankiecandid said:

"Stoneboy is making waves right now"

Kwesi Arthur releases music video

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kwesi Arthur has released the music video for his song Fefe Ne Fe, off his This Is Not The Tape III project, exciting fans.

The song was trending at number 14 on YouTube just a day into its release and has amassed a little over 100k views at the time of this publication.

Fans have expressed how impressed they were by the visuals and shared joy at Kwesi Arthur actively releasing quality content.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh