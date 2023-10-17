Samini, in an interview with Max 24 TV, sparked reactions when he said he believed it was every man's dream to practice polygamy

Popular Ghanaian musician Samini, in an interview with Max 24 TV, stirred reactions when he expressed his belief that practising polygamy was every man's dream. This statement came in response to a question from the host about whether he was open to the idea of having multiple wives.

The musician's response has ignited a debate about polygamy, its challenges, and the role of mutual agreement within such relationships.

During the interview, Samini acknowledged that while many men might fantasise about having multiple wives, the reality of polygamy came with its own set of challenges. He emphasised the importance of the man's wife being in agreement with such an arrangement.

, however, has sparked diverse reactions from Ghanaians. Some people mentioned that it was not every man who wanted to be with more than one woman.

Samini sparks reactions

ritad.a said:

Why is he talking for all men. What research did he do on this particular topic

ahye.obi wrote:

Wofa Dream your Dream pls...don't add we

nixclik213 commented:

Some men prefer the fruit salad but some like us, the very few, we like just the fruit..

atsu_great_desire_k said:

Please I never dreamed about that.. one self I have to get ready to forgive many times before the End of day,, now talk about two or many ,, a beg I want to leave long...

Samini picks Shatta Wale as his vice president

In another story, Samini, in the same interview with Max 24, was asked who he would choose as his vice president if he was made president, and he said Shatta Wale.

The musician went on to hilariously mimic Shatta Wale in an erratic tone and said his toughness and personality would be needed to keep people in check.

Many Ghanaians found Samini's imitation of Shatta Wale hilarious and accurate and said there was love between the two stars.

