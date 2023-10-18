Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video of her having a hilarious phone call with a man who was trying to scam her

The media personality played along as the man claimed her father had bought fuel from him without paying, so she should foot the bill

After he was done talking, she revealed that her father had passed away in 2015 and asked the man how his claim was possible

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah shared a light-hearted yet eye-opening video on her Instagram page. In the video, she engaged in a comical phone call with an individual attempting to scam her, revealing not only her funny side but also the audacity of scammers.

During the phone conversation, the scammer claimed that Nana Aba's father had allegedly purchased fuel from him but had not paid for it. To make his case, the scammer insisted that Nana Aba should cover the outstanding fuel bill.

Nana Aba played along with the scammer and listened attentively to his concocted story without revealing her awareness of the scam. Her responses were both entertaining and educational.

After the scammer had presented his case, Nana Aba took the conversation to an unexpected turn as she disclosed to the scammer that her father had passed away in 2015. This revelation caught the scammer off-guard for a while, but he audaciously maintained his story, which made Nana Aba laugh. She later offered to send him GH¢500 and asked him to come clean.

Nana Aba's encounter with scammer gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lady_nurse_berla said:

He won’t keep quiet and take the money he’s still insisting he’s not a fraud

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

New strategy but 3nfa

official_jnr_jack_photography commented:

If Cecilia Dapaah's bro is able to pay school fees from the death, anything is possible

Man tries to scam Agya Koo

In a similar story, Agya Koo, in a video, recorded himself as some mobile money fraudsters called him in an attempt to siphon money from him.

The actor led them on as he played along to their scheme, sparking funny reactions in the comment section of the footage, which he uploaded on TikTok.

The men told Agya Koo that there was a breach in his mobile money account, so his funds were no longer secure.

Source: YEN.com.gh