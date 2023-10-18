Actress Ama Tundra caused a stir on social media when a video of her grinding an older man in Germany emerged online

She picked the older man from his seat and brought him on stage as they danced beautifully

Many people talked about the video being sensual, while others commented on the man's age and what he does

Kumawood actress Ama caused a frenzy on social media when a video of her dancing with an older man at a show called Kumawood Stage Drama in Düsseldorf, Germany, surfaced online.

Ama Tundra and an old man dance in the video. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Ama Tundra dances with an old man in video

At their Kumawood Stage Drama show in Germany, Ama Tundra spotted an older man in the crowd and pulled him from his seat to the stage.

She danced with the man in what many deemed sensual and inappropriate, turning her huge backside and grinding him.

Meanwhile, a co-actor on the same show, 39 Forty, was also captured grinding the backside of two ladies seriously on the stage.

Other actors and actresses on Ras Nene's team for the Kumawood Stage Drama joined in dancing with guests who paid to watch the show.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Ama Tundra dancing with an old man

Many people talked about Ama Tundra's dance moves with the older man being sensual as they believed it was not morally right.

However, the video got many people laughing hard as they guessed the age of the man and what job he did.

akua_scorch said:

This is so wrong to turn your backside for an elderly man like that; we play too much.

jjjistice1 said:

70-year-old man

kaybigbrother said:

There will be a fire on the mountain p33

serwaa.akoto.315 said:

This is what our fathers, uncles and Grandfathers are doing while we need their help to also Travel to hustle.

s_agyepong said:

Ama chose an elder at church

elikem_the_gossip said:

Someone's father and husband

princeaikinsofficial said:

Yo, that be my grandpa, Mr. Gunter, from Germany

Ras Nene and team sell-out show in Germany

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene and his fellow actors sold out their Kumawood Stage Drama show in Düsseldorf, Germany.

A video of an auditorium filled while Ras Nene and Kyekyeku performed on stage has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians back home.

Fans wished them well on their Europe tour as they continued to put the country on the international map.

