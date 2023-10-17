DJ Azonto has apologised to Zionfelix for releasing one of his secrets on air

The secret was that the blogger had acquired a property in London

Many people stated that it was not true and called on Zionfelix to reveal the truth

Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto has disclosed that famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has acquired a house in London.

Zionfelix and DJ Azonto in photos.

DJ Azonto speaks about becoming a blogger

In an interview on Asempa FM, DJ Azonto disclosed that Zionfelix is richer than all Ghanaian musicians.

He apologised for releasing the secret and noted that he made enquiries into whether it was true.

Upon further digging, he discovered that Zionfelix would be making payment for the property on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The Fa No Fom hitmaker said he was excited for the blogger and stated that was the basis of his wanting to quit music and pursue the blogging profession.

Next year, I am going to quit music and become a blogger because bloggers are making more money than me," DJ Azonto said.

Video of DJ Azonto revealing that Zionfelix has bought a house in London.

Fans react to DJ Azonto's revelations in the interview about Zionfelix

Many people did not believe the statement DJ Azonto made about Zionfelix concerning the latter acquiring a house in London.

Many other Ghanaians shared knowledge about the different cases of house acquisition in London and Ghana.

farcry99 said:

Boi just wants to stay relevant. Masa u not reach!!!!

clintonku said:

why do you bloggers even post him

mogambo_brown said:

Attention seeker

willietroy said:

This guy is overdoing this nonsense.

clintgabby said:

Sia u think buying a house here (London) is like Ghana? Do u know the price of a house in London? Even the white themselves are buying it in installment. According to Zion himself, this was the first time he was coming to the Uk .. so where from all these lies? Please don’t create unnecessary enemies for him. If you are fooling don’t add him. Much love ❤️ Zion ✌️

fawzy_delimini said:

A lot of musicians in Ghana can buy houses in the UK. There are musicians' houses in Ghana that are more expensive than some houses in the UK.

im.6fo said:

You dey fool yourself Azonto

paul_oppong_31 said:

Masa you Dey lie

DJ Azonto rocks a pink Barbie dress with a heavy blink-diamond necklace alleged to cost $200k

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how DJ Azonto dressed for the 2023 VGMA, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in the Grand Arena.

The singer shocked viewers and attendees with a feminine outfit of a bright pink dress and a blonde wig with pink hues.

DJ Azonto accentuated his looks with a large diamond necklace, which he bought for $200,000 (GH¢2,296,458.00).

