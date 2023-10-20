Jim Iyke, in a podcast interview alongside Kate Henshaw and Chidi Moneke, was asked about his relationship with actress Nadia Buari

The Nigerian actor asked, "Who is that?" upon hearing Nadia Buari's name, claiming not to know her

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari, years back, were rumoured to have been in a romantic affair, with the pair often seen loved up together on numerous occasion

Popular Nigerian actor Jim Iyke, in a podcast interview alongside fellow movie stars Kate Henshaw and Chidi Moneke, caused a big stir when he was asked about his past relationship with famous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

The question prompted an unexpected response from Jim Iyke, who inquired, "Who is that?" This response has stirred considerable interest among social media users, as Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were previously at the centre of persistent romantic rumours.

In the past, Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were often spotted together at various public events, sparking speculations about a romantic involvement. Their frequent appearances side by side had fueled gossip columns and social media discussions, with fans eagerly following their every move.

However, the recent podcast interview shed light on the apparent disconnect between the actor and his rumoured former flame, Nadia Buari. Jim Iyke's response, claiming not to know Nadia Buari, has raised questions about the nature of their past relationship. The actress is now married with four kids.

Jim Iyke angers many Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fannyverla said:

Guys y’all over reacting,he didn’t just want them in his buissness like that ,but they kept forcing..

veeherbal_gh reacted:

Eiiii God men will show you pepper ️ red one paaa….. I can imagine the kind of styles they’ve made in the past

mamaadwoa wrote:

Never liked him and used to avoid his movies with his fake accent back then. Go away dude

Nadia Buari and her kids

In an older story, Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari shared eight lovely pictures of memorable moments she shared with her children.

In all the pictures, her daughters were seen hugging and kissing her on the cheek.

Many people talked about how beautiful her children looked as they gushed over how loving of a mother she is.

