Shatta Wale, in a video, spoke about his high school days and bragged about how good he had it as a kid

The musician said he used to go to school with an ample amount of provisions that trumped that of his colleagues

Shatta made the comment while addressing journalists who talked ill about him, stating that they did not come from a good home like him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, in a video, shared some intriguing details about his high school days, boasting about the ample provisions he had during his school years at Winneba Secondary School.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., shared his nostalgic recollections in the video, which was shared on TikTok by a fan page. The video was a response to certain journalists who had criticised him.

In his remarks, the musician appeared to suggest that his upbringing was more privileged than theirs. He mentioned that some of the media men who criticise him did so because they came from a tough background and their parents could not do much for them, which made them act that way out of frustration.

The artist revealed:

I remember my high school days. I had it good, better than most. My chop box was always filled to the brim with provisions, far more than what some of my colleagues did. I could go to school with about 10 cans of Milo.

Shatta Wale causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AfroLighter said:

Godfather talk them, make them no take them a bed come put wanna beding top

Kuamililflex wrote:

Honestly shatta was born rich. He isn’t lying

user306598875699 reacted:

Somebody whey he go seven great academy for Dansoman lol he isn’t lyin

Samini chooses Shatta Wale as vice president

In another story, Samini, in an interview with Max 24, was asked who he would choose as his vice president if he was made president, and he said Shatta Wale.

The musician went on to hilariously mimic Shatta Wale in an erratic tone and said his toughness and personality would be needed to keep people in check.

Many Ghanaians found Samini's imitation of Shatta Wale hilarious and accurate and said there was love between the two stars.

