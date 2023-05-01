Young actress Spendilove Acheampong has popped up with new beautiful photos on social media

The photos have Spendilove rocking a black and gold corset dress and flaunting her thighs in style

The photos have excited the actress' followers, and many have shared lovely remarks under the post

Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has flaunted her beauty in her latest photos on social media.

The photos shared on Spendilove's Instagram page showed her rocking a stylish outfit with her hair and makeup on point.

Spendilove Acheampong has released new photos Photo source: @official_spendilove_acheampong

Source: Instagram

Actress Spendilove rocks beautiful corset dress

In the photos, Spendilove wore a corset dress made from black and gold material. She her dress with a blonde and black weaveon. She rocked a pair of black high-heeled shoes.

The first photo had the 19-year-old actress seated on a couch with a big smile. She showed off her thighs as well. In the next slide, she stood with her hands on her chest.

See the photos below:

Spendilove Acheampong's fans react to her latest photos

The photos shared by Spendilove have triggered reactions from her followers. Many who are impressed by the actress' look in the pictures have praised her.

greatzion63 said:;

You have grown well, Keep it up

ohemaa_goldie222 said:

Beautiful as always

awurama179 said:

You look good

angiebabe64 said:

Very beautiful but the editing is too much ❤️

akosua_ansah_aa said:

My beautiful Doll❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh