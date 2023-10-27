Prince Kofi Amoabeng said he never slept with any of his female staff at his defunct UT Bank

He noted that he launched a policy that prohibited bosses from having an affair with their subordinates for promotions or for applicants in the job securing process

He noted that abstaining from having sex with the staff was tough and painful

Former CEO of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, disclosed that he did not sleep with any of the female staff of the bank.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng speaks about employee and boss relationships at the defunct UT Bank

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Prince Kofi Amoabeng stated that he had to discipline himself to avoid ending up in bed with any of the female workers of the defunct UT Bank.

He noted that despite how alluring the ladies were at the bank, he maintained professionalism, which to him was difficult and painful.

Defending his decision, the 71-year-old said he did it for the betterment of the company.

The former UT Bank boss said that he was aware of instances where his employees were engaged in the act secretly and, due to his abstaining, it made him bitter towards them.

“I never went to bed with any UT employee. Not even one, even though they were very beautiful and very tempting," he said.

Mr Amoabeng stated that he created an HR policy that prevented employees from securing roles in his defunct bank by sleeping with bosses.

“The reason why I put such rules in place is that applicants might end up sleeping with about 3 or more men before securing a job. Also, because they might secure a promotion based on the fact that they slept with their bosses."

Mr Amoabeng further stated that he considered his employees as one big family, and so engaging in such practices was morally wrong.

