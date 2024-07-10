Hajia4Reall's Loveman Allison has reacted to the singer's allegation that he introduced her to romance scams

The singer had claimed in a statement in court that Allison was the first person to make her know about the illicit trade

But according to Allison, Hajia4Reall lied against him because he has never been involved in such scams, while she had earlier been arrested for similar offences in Ghana

Loveman Allison, Hajia4Reall's former boyfriend, has broken his silence regarding recent allegations linking him to a romance scam.

In a public statement, Allison vehemently denied any involvement in fraudulent activities or introducing Hajia4Reall to such practices.

The statement, released to the media, expresses Allison's disappointment with what he perceives as slander against his name. Contrary to his former partner's claims, he asserts that he has never been involved in fraud or scams.

Hajia4Reall accuses baby daddy of introducing her to romance scams

Hajia4Reall was recently sentenced to a one-year-and-a-day jail term in the US over her $2m romance scam saga.

Before her sentencing on June 28, the Fine Girl hitmaker, who had pleaded guilty, submitted a statement arguing pleading for a lenient sentence.

In the court document, she explained the circumstances leading to her involvement in romance scams, naming Allison, the father of her eight-year-old daughter, Naila, as the one who introduced her.

According to the Fine Girl hitmaker, she met and started dating Loveman Allison in 2015 in the US. She later discovered that Allison was engaged in fraudulent activities.

Initially, he convinced her that everything was legitimate, but it later turned out that he had lied. He then introduced her to the 'game', and she accepted to be part of it.

The socialite, who described Allison as an irresponsible father to their daughter, further pleaded that a prolonged absence could have detrimental effects on her daughter's well-being.

Hajia4Reall involved in romance scams before meeting baby daddy

However, Allison has indicated that Hajia4Reall lied about his character because he made significant efforts to provide a comfortable life for Hajia4Reall and their daughter.

In the statement published on Gossip 24 TV, Allison disclosed his baby mama had always been involved in the business of romance scams even before they met.

According to him, Hajia4Reall was once arrested in Ghana on scam charges but was not prosecuted.

"I continued to make positive changes and support her, even after she faced similar charges in Ghana," the statement read.

Hajia4Reall's lawyer denies 'snitching' rumours

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall's attorney in the $2m romance scam case has denied rumours that she snitched to get a reduced sentence.

Speaking in a video, Hajia4Reall's lawyer indicated that her client did not meet with authorities to cut a deal at any point.

