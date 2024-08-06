Media personality Sally Mann urged Martha Ankomah to reject Lil Win’s unqualified apology and continue with her legal case against him

The media personality stated that she would be disappointed with Martha Ankomah if she accepted Lil Win’s apology and dropped her defamation suit against him

Sally Mann’s comments gathered many reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their opinions on the issue

Ghanaian media personality Sally Frimpong Mann, popularly known as Sally Mann, shared her opinion on the recent legal case between Martha Ankomah and Lil Win.

Sally Mann advises Martha Ankomah

In a trending video, Sally Mann called on Martha Ankomah to reject Lil Win’s recent apology and continue to pursue her defamation lawsuit against the Kumawood actor.

She stated that she would be disappointed with Martha Ankomah if she accepted Lil Win’s apology.

She said,

"I do not want any settlement. I want the courts to adjudicate on the case. I will be disappointed if Martha Ankomah agrees to settle the case out of court."

Sally Mann argued that Lil Win deserves to face the law for his defamatory remarks and that a legal case would deter others.

She said,

"Martha should keep her eye on the GH₵5 million. It is not small money. She should put her eyes on the prize. It would serve as a deterrent to other people who like to defame successful women."

Below is the video of Sally Mann speaking about Martha Ankomah’s defamatiAnkomah’sgainst Lil Win:

Reactions to Sally Mann’s comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Sally Mann’s remarks about Martha Ankomah’s defamation lawsuit against Lil Win.

@ironfanatabi7838 commented:

"I second Sallymann. Martha Ankomah should allow the LAW WORK. Next time, he’ll be careful about what to say to others."

@bettyjohnson1963 commented:

"I totally agree with Sally, Martha should test the law and it will set as an example to us all."

@Chez_woode commented:

"I agree with Sallyman. His apology was not a sincere one. He needs to call the Nigerians and retract his words. He needs to understand that No idiot can go to court."

@rebeccaasiama9812 commented:

"We always say the law is not working. And when someone tries to use the law, we are the same people to plead for leniency."

@Naya__Brooks commented:

"Whenever I hear someone who claims to be apologetic saying,”people insult me or wrong me too but I forgive” or ”if you’re offended then I’m sorry “ when it’s obvious the person was offended,I know that person is not really sorry and that’s not a genuine apology. Genuine apology hasn’t been made."

@mvandbelt03 commented:

"I agree with her, occurrences like this (let’s forgive) is what makes people keep erring without consideration of possible consequences."

Lil Win apologises to Martha Ankomah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win rendered an unqualified apology to actress Martha Ankomah for his unguarded outburst at her.

He apologised via phone call on United Television’s programme on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

