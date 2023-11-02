Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has disclosed that despite backing the current administration spiritually, the President and his wife failed to fulfil a promise made to him

The renowned evangelist and self-proclaimed prophet said, in the run-up to the 2016 elections, the First Lady, out of her own volition, promised to build him a church

He told Okay FM that even though that promise was also affirmed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, it has not seen the light of day

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has revealed that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo failed to fulfil a pledge to help build his church in 2016.

According to the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, that promise was also affirmed by President Nana Akufo-Addo during the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

However, Owusu-Bempah has said he is not pained by the failure of the President and the First Lady to fulfil their promise to him because he does not rely on such promises. He said he solely depends on God.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and President Akufo-Addo (L) and Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @G.W.P.M.I

Source: Facebook

The prophet recently announced his decision to break all ties with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and emphasised that he was not concerned about the unfulfilled promise.

“When people promise me something, I don’t rely on it. Even when God uses me to fulfil their desires, I don’t expect too much. I look up to God because it is only His promises that don't fail," he said.

He stated that he never expected them to fulfil it and that he didn't back the party with his prayers in exchange for a church building.

These revelations came during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on November 1, 2023, just days before the NPP's presidential flagbearership contest, in which he refused to predict the outcome.

He also disclosed that although he is no longer close to the Akufo-Addo presidency and the NPP, he still remembers them in prayers.

“It is true that I used to pray for the NPP leaders, for nine months, thrice every week and Nana Akufo-Addo was part of this process; his wife was also a part," he said in Twi.

He told Okay FM that although he still prays for the party and the presidency occasionally, he has vowed never to honour any invitation extended to him to a public event.

Owusu-Bempah, previously known as the "Nation’s Prophet" due to his close links with the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government, has had disagreements with the party over mistreatment during his arrest years ago in a standoff with Evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Owusu-Bempah claims he can determine who becomes Ghana's next President

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah promised not long ago that before the 2024 presidential elections are held, he would announce the winner.

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has also admitted that a leaked audio in which a voice is heard threatening Dr Dampare is indeed his.

The self-proclaimed prophet of God made the comments in a video uploaded on his church's official Facebook page on June 25, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh