DopeNation, a Ghanaian Afrobeat duo visited the Serwaa Nyarko SHS to surprise Philipa, the physically challenged girl who went viral for dancing

The music duo treated Philipa and students of the Serwaa Nyarko SHS to a performance they would never forget

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video shared their views on DopeNation's surprise to the school

Ghanaian Afrobeat group, DopeNation have surprised the Senior High School (SHS) girl who went viral for hopping on the Zormizor dance challenge.

It would be recalled that the SHS girl, who is physically challenged and identified as Philipa, was captured in a viral video displaying her skills in a wheelchair on the forecourt of her school.

Ghanaian afrobeat group, DopeNation surprises SHS Girl who went viral for an impressive zormizor dance challenge. Photo credit: @GhDopeNation/X

DopeNation, upon sighting the video on social media, decided to surprise Philipa at her school, Serwaa Narko SHS, in the Ashanti Region.

A video shared on X captured the moment DopeNation landed at the Serwaa Nyarko SHS to put smiles on the faces of Philipa and her schoolmates.

The Afrobeat musical group gave the students an electrifying performance on their campus.

DopeNation was also seen spraying money on Philipa and her schoolmates as they treated them to a spectacular show.

Aside from the cash, DopeNation also presented a new electric wheelchair to Philipa.

"We Finally met Philipa. And her Energy is unmatched. Now we know why she won Our Hearts," they posted on X.

DopeNation act of kindness attracts mixed reactions

DopeNation's act of kindness to Philipa attracted a mixed reaction on social media after the video was posted on their official X page.

@KingBrownChiki said:

"You guys and taking advantage of disabilities for clout .. what happened to that blind girl?"

@Levi_Tallest also said:

"Charley I smile all throughout like some Christmas goat."

@Hitmann_Freal commented:

"Mehn you’ve done really well…May God bless you and your entire team still."

@preach_junior also commented:

"You guys did great God richly bless you guys dopenation."

@critic_sparrow reacted:

This be what @stonebwoy. Dey talk about throwing money o…More go get hurt but Dopenation nor go know. The next day more go get body pain etc..

Teenage girl jams to DopeNation's song

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a teenage girl exhibited her talent by jamming to DopeNation's Zormizor hit song.

The young girl, who was sent on a hawking errand, was captured in a viral video. which was watched by 50,000 people, displaying her dancing skills.

