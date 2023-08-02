Ajax Amsterdam forward Mohammed Kudus turned 23 years old on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo was one of the many people who celebrated Kudus' new age on social media

The Kumawood actor shared a funny video in which he warned Kudus about his girlfriend

Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has celebrated Black Stars and Ajax FC forward Mohammed Kudus on his birthday with a funny video.

Kudus turned 23 years old on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, and Dabo took to social media to wish him well. The diminutive actor shared a video of a hangout he had with the player.

In the video on his Instagram page, Dabo was riding in a car with the Ajax star. They talked about one of the actor's movies.

Yaw Dabo celebrated Mohammed Kudus with a funny video Photo source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Dabo vows to 'take away' Kudus' girlfriend

After laughing over the movie, Dabo declared that he was going to 'take away' Kudus' girlfriend within the year.

According to him, Kudus' performances on the football pitch had made Ghanaian girls fall in love with him and they have been mentioning his name. It was for this reason that Dabo was interested in taking over the player's girlfriend.

"But Kudus, I will take your girl this year. You have made all the girls ignore us. They are only mentioning your name," he said in Twi.

His vow triggered a burst of laughter from the €40m-rated Ajax star man who was driving the car.

Yaw Dabo visited Kudus in Amsterdam

YEN.com.gh understands the video shared by Yaw Dabo to celebrate Kudus is an old one taken in April.

It will be recalled that Yaw Dabo visited the Ajax forward in Amsterdam during a visit to Europe which brought a Spanish scout, Xavi Hildago, to Ghana.

In one of their photos, Yaw Dabo and Kudus were spotted slaying in suits on the streets of Amsterdam.

Yaw Dabo scouts for players in Kudus' Nima

Weeks after his visit to Europe, Dabo and Hildago went scouting for players at Nima, the suburb Kudus grew up in Accra.

The Dabo Soccer Academy team owner said he chose to scout for footballers in Nima because of Mohammed Kudus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh